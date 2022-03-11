Today's weather in Louth

Wet and breezy this morning with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times with the risk of some surface spot flooding.
A clearance to sunny spells and showers will follow through the afternoon, some of the showers will be heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail.
Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in fresh to strong southeasterly winds, veering southwesterly with the clearance of the rain.
Showers will generally become isolated during the evening with long clear spells developing.
Lowest temperatures of 0 to +4 degrees with frost and some icy patches developing.
Patchy mist and fog will develop also in light to occasionally moderate westerly or variable breezes.
