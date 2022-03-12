Could Ireland's fittest person be in Dundalk

Could Dundalk be the home of Ireland’s fittest man or woman?
That’s a question being asked by organisers of Ireland’s first National Fitness Games – a weekend-long ‘festival of fitness’ being held at Dublin’s UCD Sports Campus from Friday, 22nd to Sunday, 24th April inclusive.
Supported by Dundalk-based banana distributors Fyffes, the event follows a formula established in the UK involving tests of power, endurance, strength and speed.
Included will be weighted runs, rowing machines, sandbag carries, kettlebell snatches, assault bikes, deadlifts and more from which ‘Ireland’s Fittest Male and Female’ will emerge.
An attendance of over 2,000 is expected from individuals, team and corporate groups.
Further details can be viewed online at www.nationalfitnessgames. com
