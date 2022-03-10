Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday March 10 2022
The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Martin of Castlebellingham, Louth
The death has occurred, in her 100th year, of Margaret (Peggy) Martin, Dundalk Road, Castlebellingham, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Saint Peter’s Nursing Home, Castlebellingham, surrounded by her family.
Peggy, beloved daughter of the late Rose and James. Predeceased by her sisters Mary (Parker) and Tessie (Hoey) and brother Johnny. Sadly missed by her sisters Sadie (Callaghan) and Dorrie (Cooney), brother-in-law John, nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at the home of her grandnephew Stephen and Michelle Hoey, Dundalk Road, Castlebellingham (Eircode A91 C7VK) from 4pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to Saint Mary’s Church, Kilsaran, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
May she rest in peace
