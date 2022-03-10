Search

10 Mar 2022

Today's weather in Louth

Today's weather in Louth

Weather forecast for Louth

Reporter:

Jason Newman

10 Mar 2022 9:54 AM

A cold start with frost and ice in places alongside some areas of dense fog but this will clear to leave a largely dry and bright day with sunny spells and just isolated drizzle patches.

However, it will turn cloudier towards evening.

Becoming breezy as light to moderate southerly winds increase fresh through the day.

Highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees.

Tonight will be cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle gradually spreading from the southwest.

Rain will be most persistent in the south of the province, with some northern parts staying dry until morning.

Staying breezy in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

