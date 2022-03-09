Louth live performance businesses encouraged to apply for new restart grant

The Government has today announced a new restart grant scheme for venues, producers and promoters that stage events in the arts and culture live performance sector.

In total, €15m will be made available under the new Live Performance Restart Grant Scheme (LPRGS).

Encouraging local businesses to apply, Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan said:

“The past two years has been very difficult for those operating in the live performance sector. Since the lifting of restrictions on January 22nd it has been wonderful to see so many gigs, theatre events and other live performances going ahead.

“I know that challenges remain, and this new business restart grant is designed to help the sector to recover fully, and get back to full capacity as soon as possible”

The scheme aims to help the recovery of the live performance sector by providing business restart grants to companies/venues/producers and promoters in the arts and culture live performance sector.

Grants of up to €100,000 will be provided.

The scheme will open for applications via an online portal on Tuesday March 22nd at 1pm.