09 Mar 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 9 March 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 9 March 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

09 Mar 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Noel Breslin formerly of Sheelin House Carrick Road., Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after been lovingly cared for by the staff of Dealgan House, nursing home. 6th March 2022. Noel son of the late Edward and Alice and loving husband of the late Mary nee Mulhall. Noel will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. 

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street A91 XW66 from 3pm until 5pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patricks Cemetery. 

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bridie Minogue (née Burke) of Sliabh Breagh, Ardee, Louth

On 7 March 2022, suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her parents, brothers John-Joe and Paddy, sisters Lily and Rosie. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Tom, sons David, Jim, Tom and Paul, daughters Ann and Maura, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, 13 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. 

Bridie will repose at her home on Wednesday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 12:00 pm. Burial afterwards in Old St.Mary’s Cemetery, Ardee.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eileen Doran (née McGarrity) of Crossalaney, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda surrounded by her loving family.Predeceased by her beloved husband Terry. Also by her parents Peter and May, sisters Margaret and Maura, brothers Patsy, Peadar and Michael, and her niece Gráinne White. 

Very deeply regretted by her daughter Áine and son John, son-in-law Eamonn, daughter-in-law Eimear, grandchildren Lucy, Ciaran, Matthew, James and Conor, sisters Rose, Kathleen, Betty and Teresa and brother Gerard. Also by her brothers-in-law, sister-in-law and all her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.  

Reposing at her residence from 4.00pm - 8.00pm Tuesday and Wednesday for friends and neighbours to call. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am to Our Lady Star Of The Sea Church, Boher arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jack Duffy of Castle Street, Ardee, Louth

On March 6 2022, suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents John and Helena, brother Brendan, sister Deirdre and his wife Joan. Jack will be sadly missed by his wife Maureen, sons and daughter John, Allison, Brian, Brendan and Peter, his adored grandchildren Joan, Carol, Heather, Niamh, Jack, Shane and Maisie, daughter-in-law, partners, brother Tony, sister Kitty, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. 

Jack will repose at his residence on Wednesday 9 March from 2pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday (10th March) leaving residence at 9:45am on foot to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 10 o'clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Ardee Hospice Homecare.

May he rest in peace

 

Local News

