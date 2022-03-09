Today's weather in Louth

Wet and windy this morning with heavy rain spreading from the west, leading to localised flooding, particularly in southern areas.
Strong and gusty southerly winds will ease through the afternoon with drier and brighter weather extending from the west.
However, patchy rain will persist in the east of the province into the evening.
Feeling cool with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.
Generally dry with clear spells tonight, though patchy light rain and drizzle will linger along some eastern coasts.
Cold with lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees and a widespread frost and some icy stretches developing.
Areas of mist and fog forming also, with some dense pockets, in mainly light winds.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.