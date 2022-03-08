Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 8 March 2022

The death has occurred of Noel Breslin formerly of Sheelin House Carrick Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after been lovingly cared for by the staff of Dealgan House, nursing home on 6 March 2022. Noel son of the late Edward and Alice and loving husband of the late Mary nee Mulhall. Noel will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street A91 XW66 from 3pm until 5pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patricks Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eileen Doran (née McGarrity) of Crossalaney, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Terry. Also by her parents Peter and May, sisters Margaret and Maura, brothers Patsy, Peadar and Michael, and her niece Gráinne White.

Very deeply regretted by her daughter Áine and son John, son-in-law Eamonn, daughter-in-law Eimear, grandchildren Lucy, Ciaran, Matthew, James and Conor, sisters Rose, Kathleen, Betty and Teresa and brother Gerard. Also by her brothers-in-law, sister-in-law and all her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4.00pm - 8.00pm Tuesday and Wednesday for friends and neighbours to call. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am to Our Lady Star Of The Sea Church, Boher arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jack Duffy of Castle Street, Ardee, Louth



On March 6, 2022, suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Jack is predeceased by his parents John and Helena, brother Brendan, sister Deirdre and his wife Joan. Jack will be sadly missed by his wife Maureen, sons and daughter John, Allison, Brian, Brendan and Peter, his adored grandchildren Joan, Carol, Heather, Niamh, Jack, Shane and Maisie, daughter-in-law, partners, brother Tony, sister Kitty, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday (9th) from 2pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday (10th March) leaving residence at 9:45am on foot to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 10 o'clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Ardee Hospice Homecare.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kay Francey (née Ogle) of Leeds and formerly St. Nicholas' Avenue, Dundalk, Louth



Unexpectedly, at St. James' University (Jimmy's) Hospital, Leeds. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Moira (Marian Park), brother Jimmy, sister Briege Farrell and father-in-law Billy.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband Tom, son David, daughter Stephanie, stepson Daniel, stepdaughter Tammy, granddaughters Rebecca, Brooke, Teagan, Hannah, Sophie, Lola and Madeleine, daughter-in-law Christine, sisters Mary and Ann, brothers John, Robert, Brendan and Neil, mother-in-law Susie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds on Wednesday, 16th March at 12.15am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Lupus (UK).

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bridie Minogue (née Burke) of Sliabh Breagh, Ardee, Louth



On 7 March 2022, suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her parents, brothers John-Joe and Paddy, sisters Lily and Rosie. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Tom, sons David, Jim, Tom and Paul, daughters Ann and Maura, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, 13 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maura Regan (née Shields) of 31 Legion Avenue and formerly Hackballscross, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home, in the tender care of her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Nora, husband Thomas and brother Tony. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons and daughters Gilbert, Anne, Gerard and Mary, sons-in-law Declan and Eugene, daughters-in-law Jacqui and Maureen, grandchildren Bláithín, Cíarán, Thomas, Conall, Solais, Jared, Odhrán, Ruairí and Tomás, brothers Gerry, Laurence, Paul and Joseph, sisters-in-law, best friend Joan, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 2pm to 8pm on Tuesday. House private at all other times. Removal on Wednesday at 10.20am, walking to the Legion Avenue/Castletown Road junction, then driving to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Louth Palliative Care. Donations box at the family home and at the Church.

May she rest in peace



