LOUTH WEATHER: Chance of thunderstorms today

LOUTH WEATHER
Windy today with strong to near gale force and gusty southeasterly winds.
A band of rain will track northeastwards through the morning and early afternoon with some heavy falls leading to localised flooding.
The rain will clear northeastwards to squally showers with a chance of thunderstorms and hail.
Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with winds decreasing moderate to fresh for a time later this evening.
Drier for a time early tonight.
However, it will become windy once again in strengthening southeasterly winds.
Very heavy rain, turning wintry in parts, will move in across the region from the west.
Cold with lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees generally.
