Louth councillor highlights dangers of playing on banks of River Dee

Louth Councillor Pearse McGeough is asking parents to warn their children of the dangers of playing on the bank of the River Dee.

Cllr McGeough said “I was approached by a constituent who had removed four children of around 10 years old from the riverbank on Friday. They had innocently been chasing after a cat but the problem was that because of the weather we have had recently, the river Dee was in full flow and that of course poses a danger. I dread to think of the consequences should one of the children had fallen in.”

The Sinn Féin councillor is asking parents of those attending the local National School to “discourage their children from playing on the riverbank.

"There was a tragic loss of life here a number of years ago and although the children on Friday weren’t doing any harm, and probably don’t even realise it, but they could have faced terrible consequences should they have stumbled or slipped and fell in. The River Dee is quite high and free-flowing at the minute so particular care needs to be taken.”