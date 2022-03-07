Louth County Council to receive €126k for local heritage projects
Louth County Council is to receive €126,463 in government funding as part of a €4m fund announced on Monday, through the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).
The announcement follows the launch last week by Minister Noonan of Heritage Ireland 2030, a new national heritage plan which seeks to strengthen protection for our heritage and provide supports to those responsible for its care.
13 heritage projects in Louth are to receive the funding. They are as follows:
- Bellews Castle, Castletown, Dundalk: roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork- €12,674
- Monvallet House , Louth Village, Dundalk: lime rendering - €15,000
- Lisrenny, Tallanstown Draught: proofing of windows, doors and other openings - €10,60
- Whiterath Cottage, Dromiskin: external wall repair - €3,200
- 27 Euston Street, Greenore: draught-proofing of windows, doors and other openings - €5,107
- Outbuilding, Canontown, Termonfeckin: lime rendering €13,000
- Banktown, Baltray: thatching - €4,500
- The Red Door Project, St. Mary's Convent, Drogheda: rainwater goods repair/replacement - €14,000
- Beaulieu House, Beaulieu Cross, Drogheda: roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork - €4,500
- Townley Hall, Drogheda: external fixture repair - €14,550
- The Thatch Public House, Donore Road, Drogheda: interior decorative repair - €10,000
- 19 St. Mary's Cottages, Drogheda: roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork - €6,356
- 2 The Sycamores, Greenhills, Drogheda: roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork - €12,913
Through grants of up to €15,000, the BHIS assists owners of heritage structures – including those on the local authorities’ Record of Protected Structures and those in Architectural Conservation Areas – to meet their obligations to care for their properties. The funding can be used to undertake repair work, contributing to the upkeep and maintenance of heritage structures. Examples include roof, wall and joinery repair, draught-proofing windows, lime rendering and the repair of stained-glass windows.
