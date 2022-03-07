Dundalk IT students win best live action award at the Dublin International Film Festival

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) have announced their Film & Television Production students have won best live-action award at the Dublin International Film Festival 2022.
'Martians from the Planet Jupiter', a short live-action fiction film produced by students last year on Year 3 of the BA (Hons) in Film & Television Production has won the Best Live Action award at the First Frame event at this year's Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival, beating off competition from film and media courses from all across the country.
Made as part of their year-long project module in 3rd year, the students underwent the challenging process of developing and preparing to shoot the film remotely during the Covid 19 pandemic, working together entirely online to fundraise and source locations, actors, props, etc. before returning to campus in April 2021 to shoot and edit the short film under strict Covid 19 production guidelines.
The main crew behind the film are David Kivlehan, Natalia Pryczkowska, James Judge, Eoghan Johnston, Kate Smyth and Kris Tarvids.
The film has already won awards such as Best Student Cinematography at the Los Angeles Cinematography Awards, Best Student Filmmaker at the Istanbul Film Festival, Best Sci-fi Film by London Shorts and has been screened at festivals around the world including:
Three other shorts from DkIT were also selected for screening at the event including 'High Society' (Niamh Magee, Liam Delahunt, Celine McInerney, James Hickey, Andrius Rutavicius and Conor Lewis) and 'The Fault in Our Cult' (Cedric Stohr, Liam Donohue, Cathal Nash, Mark Connor, Grace Boyd and Dearbhla Martin), also produced by the students last year as part of their year-long project module in 3rd year and 'Topple', an animation by Niamh McGivney and Cathy Simms.
20 students from Dundalk IT travelled to the event which took place on Feb 24th in the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin to watch their films and films/animations from colleges all across the country being screened, along with partaking in interviews with US editor Joi McMillon and US filmmaker Adam McKay.
To find out more about the BA (Hons) in Film & Television Production and how you can apply, contact Programme Director Kevin Cunnane on Kevin.Cunnane@dkit.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.