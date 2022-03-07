Dundalk IT students win best live action award at the Dublin International Film Festival

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) have announced their Film & Television Production students have won best live-action award at the Dublin International Film Festival 2022.

'Martians from the Planet Jupiter', a short live-action fiction film produced by students last year on Year 3 of the BA (Hons) in Film & Television Production has won the Best Live Action award at the First Frame event at this year's Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival, beating off competition from film and media courses from all across the country.

Made as part of their year-long project module in 3rd year, the students underwent the challenging process of developing and preparing to shoot the film remotely during the Covid 19 pandemic, working together entirely online to fundraise and source locations, actors, props, etc. before returning to campus in April 2021 to shoot and edit the short film under strict Covid 19 production guidelines.

The main crew behind the film are David Kivlehan, Natalia Pryczkowska, James Judge, Eoghan Johnston, Kate Smyth and Kris Tarvids.

The film has already won awards such as Best Student Cinematography at the Los Angeles Cinematography Awards, Best Student Filmmaker at the Istanbul Film Festival, Best Sci-fi Film by London Shorts and has been screened at festivals around the world including:

Cinemagic Young Filmmaker 2021

Spook Screen Cork

Brooklyn Sci-Fi Film Festival.

Lift-Off Online Sessions in association with Pinewood Studios

Varese International Film Festival in Italy

The Paus Premieres Festival

Istanbul International Film Festival

Hannover International Film Festival

Three other shorts from DkIT were also selected for screening at the event including 'High Society' (Niamh Magee, Liam Delahunt, Celine McInerney, James Hickey, Andrius Rutavicius and Conor Lewis) and 'The Fault in Our Cult' (Cedric Stohr, Liam Donohue, Cathal Nash, Mark Connor, Grace Boyd and Dearbhla Martin), also produced by the students last year as part of their year-long project module in 3rd year and 'Topple', an animation by Niamh McGivney and Cathy Simms.

20 students from Dundalk IT travelled to the event which took place on Feb 24th in the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin to watch their films and films/animations from colleges all across the country being screened, along with partaking in interviews with US editor Joi McMillon and US filmmaker Adam McKay.

To find out more about the BA (Hons) in Film & Television Production and how you can apply, contact Programme Director Kevin Cunnane on Kevin.Cunnane@dkit.ie