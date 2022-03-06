Seachtain na Gaeilge Exhibition at Dundalk Library

Ag Léamh faoin mBinse Scoile: Scéal Chathail Uí Shándair
Reading under the School Desk: The Story of Cathal Ó Sándair - Running at Dundalk Library until March 26th with launch on Thursday 10th of March at 6:30pm.
For forty years Cathal Ó Sándair (1922-1996) got Ireland’s teenagers enthusiastic about reading books in Irish – sometimes even under the school desk.
Detectives, adventure, cowboys, sci-fi – Ó Sándair tried his hand at every genre under the sun to engage young readers, and succeeded.
This bilingual exhibition, part of a centenary celebration of Cathal Ó Sándair, tells the story of the best-selling Irish-language author you’ve probably never heard of.
Bealach iontach le ceiliúradh a dhéanamh ar Sheachtain na Gaeilge!
