04 Mar 2022

Targeting domestic violence a "key priority" for Dundalk gardai, JPC meeting is told

Jason Newman

04 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Local gardai take the issue of domestic violence “very seriously” the monthly meeting of Dundalk LPC was assured on foot of a query from Fine Gael councillor Maria Doyle.

She sought a comment from local garda representative Superintendent Charlie Armstrong regarding the work being done by local gardai in relation to the issue given the national increase in rates of domestic violence during the pandemic while also seeking a commitment that all such incidents are treated with the utmost seriousness.

Superintendent Armstrong told the meeting that under the national operation 'Faoiseamh' the issue was one of the key priorities for the organisation and that a number of initiatives have been implemented in Dundalk.

“Locally, each domestic violence incident is reviewed by myself or an inspector on my behalf every morning and there are responses in place to make sure they are actioned proactively.

“There is a recognition that it may take an injured party, be it male or female, a number of times to work up the courage to come forward.

“We’ve built relationships with the local Women’s Aid in the last month or so and a number of different initiatives have been put in place.

“Women’s Aid have been invited in to speak to every class of new guards that start here to explain things from the victims’ point of view.

Superintendent Armstrong continued on to tell the meeting that:

“Recently we’ve appointed a guard who will be involved in managing domestic violence on an almost full-time basis and they’ve linked in with Women’s Aid.”

