Louth's Chief Superintendent Mangan to retire after 40 years of service

A number of tributes were paid to retiring local Chief Superintendent Christopher Mangan at the most recent Dundalk Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Supt. Mangan is retiring after 40 years with the gardai and has been based in Drogheda since 2017 arriving amidst rising tensions among local drug gangs.

Tributes were led by chair of the committee, Sean Kelly, who praised the Superintendent’s record of public service in Louth.

“To myself as a new councillor and a new chairman of the JPC, you were always very kind and courtious and there was never such thing as a stupid question.”

Councillor Maeve Yore also extended her best wishes.

“In 2017, at Christy’s first JPC meeting at the Townhall stage, I remember looking over at him and thinking I wonder how this fella is going to stack up in Louth.

“I needn’t have worried as I since found out that Christy is a man of integrity, a man with compassion and empathy, a man who gives respect and gets respect, a straight talker, a man of courage and resilience with a proven track record of taking on the criminals in the drugs feuds in Drogheda and Dundalk and restored the publics dwindling faith in law and order.

“Christy has been so supportive and worked with myself, John Morgan and Paddy McQuillan and several others to make Louth a better place.

“We worked together on initiatives like Operation Enable, Operation Revolve, Cycling without Age and Make Way Day.

“He has advocated for and supported the family addiction and support network and took part to encourage others to participate in their inaugural fundraising run to help this vital service open.

“He advised myself and Paddy McQuillan on our proceeds of criminal assets motion, which ensured that all money seized would be kept in the county to support addiction services .

“Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan has left a lasting legacy in Louth and I’m sure in every other district he has served in.

“I wish him the best of health and happiness in his retirement and for the future.”

Well wishes were also extended by Senators Erin McGreehan and Paddy Donnelly on behalf of Louth County Council.

In response, the Superintendent described it as “an honour and a privilege to serve the public for forty years and particularly in the last five years in Louth.

“It’s only when you reflect that you realise what a fantastic area it is to work in and I really have enjoyed it.

While noting that there had been some dark days during his tenure particularly the deaths of Garda Adrian Donohoe and Tony Golden, along with the persistent drugs problem in the county, the Superintendent thanked the people of Louth who he said he always found to be decent and respectful.

“I genuinely want to thank the JPC here in Louth because I’ve dealt with other JPCs that are maybe not as engaging as you are. Louth will have a special place in my heart and that’s something for a Meath man to say,” he concluded.