04 Mar 2022

Dundalk sees annual fall in number of people on Live Register

Donard McCabe

04 Mar 2022 8:30 PM

Dundalk has seen an annual fall in the number of claimants on the Live Register, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released today.

3,107 people in Dundalk were recorded on the Live Register in February 2022, 226 fewer than the same time last year, representing a fall of 6.8%. It is marginally higher than January 2022 however, when 3,096 were reported, representing a monthly increase of 11.

The largest percentage annual decrease in Dundalk was seen in the under 25 years age group, which fell from 407 to 350 - a fall of 57 people signing on, representing a decrease of 14%. The 25 years and over age group, fell from 2,926 to 2,757, representing a fall of 169 or 5.8%.

Ardee has seen a greater annual fall in the total number of people signing on, with 688 reported in February 2022, a fall of 129 on February 2021, representing a decrease of 15.8%. Ardee also reported a decrease of three claimants on January 2022.

A large annual fall was also seen in Drogheda, with 515 fewer signing on in February 2022 than in February 2021, representing a fall of 14.8%.

