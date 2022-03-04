Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 4 March 2022
The death has occurred of Brian Thompson of Jonesboro, Armagh / Dundalk, Louth
On 2 March 2022, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Beloved husband of Ann, loving father of Amanda, Sinead, Brian, Edward, Danielle and Shanice and a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren,great-grandchild, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in- law and his extended family circle.
Brian’s remains will be reposing at his home house, 6 Francis Jordan Park, Jonesborough, from 5.00pm Friday evening until removal on Sunday 6 March at 12.15pm, arriving for Requiem Mass at 1.00pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Jonesborough. Burial afterwards in Jonesborough Cemetery.
May he rest in peace
