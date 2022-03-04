Today's weather in Louth

Weather forecast for Louth
A frosty, sunny start for today, cloud will bubble up and there'll be isolated showers this afternoon.
Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.
Dry and clear tonight, it will be cold and frosty with ice patches forming as temperatures fall back to between minus 3 and zero degrees.
