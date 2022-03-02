Search

02 Mar 2022

Plans progress for 108 bed nursing home in Omeath

Site of former Tain Holiday Village in Omeath

Donard McCabe

02 Mar 2022 8:30 PM

Plans are progressing for a 108 bed nursing home in Omeath, following the submission by the developer, ML Quinn Construction Ltd, of further information with Louth County Council on the proposed development.

Planning was granted in November 2019 for the change of use of the former Táin Holiday Village in Omeath to a 65 bedroom nursing home. In October 2021, the developer submitted a new planning application with Louth County Council, seeking permission to increase the number of bedrooms in the permitted nursing home from 65 to 108 and facilitate the provision of associated communal facilities.

The new application seeks permission for the refurbishment of the existing derelict dwelling and erection of five two storey buildings, to accommodate 34 designated assisted living/step down units comprising 12 one bedroom units and 22 two bedroom units; and the repurposing and change of use of the existing swimming pool building to facilitate the provision of a community hub/day car clinic.

Further information was sought on the proposed development in November 2021 and was submitted to Louth County Council on 25 February. A decision is now due on the application by 21 April, with submissions due by 31 March 2022.

