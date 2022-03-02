Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 2 March 2022

The death has occurred of Eamon Mulreany of St. Mary's, Drumcar and formerly of Drumlatafin, Inver, Co Donegal

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Mary's, Drumcar.

Reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, on Wednesday, 2nd March, from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 3rd March at 12 noon in St Naul's Church, Ardaghey, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Ladywell Lodge c/o Gallagher's Funeral Home or any family member.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Vincent Flynn of Slieve Foy Park, Muirhevnamor and formerly of Williamsons Place, Dundalk, Louth



On Monday 28 February 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family in the love and tender care of St. Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham.

Predeceased by his wife Yvonne (née Reilly), parents Charles and Alice, brother Francie. Vincent will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons Dermot, Raymond, Michael and Kenneth, daughter Jean and their mum Etta, daughters in-law Patricia, Eimear, Michael's partner Anjela, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from 2pm to 7pm Wednesday and Thursday. Removal on Friday afternoon at 1.15pm proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Catherine Briege Mullally (née Pepper) of Mullaharlin Park, Dublin Road, Dundalk, CO Louth



Peacefully, surrounded by her two girls and family in the Mater Hospital on 28 February 2022. Catherine Briege, daughter of the late John and Brigid Pepper, dear mother and best friend of Michelle and Vanessa, loving partner of Brendan and sister of Ann and Marie, and the late Anthony, Paddy, Gerry and Oliver. Catherine will be greatly missed by her two daughters, partner, sisters, Michelle’s partner James, Vanessa’s partner Kieran, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street A91 XW66 from 5pm until 7pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning to St Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am, followed by a private cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations to Irish Lung Fibrosis Association https://ilfa.ie/

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Roe (née Connolly) of Ballybailie, Ardee, Louth



On February 28 2022. Peacefully at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Bridie is predeceased by her husband Nicky and her brothers Brendan and Barney, she will be sadly missed by her much loved family sons Seamus and Brendan, daughter Anne, grandchildren Christina, Darragh, Oisín, Jane, Nicky, Kate and Elise, daughters-in-law Ruth and Brenda, sister Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Bridie will repose at her son Brendan's residence, Ballybailie (Eircode A92 F5K8) on Wednesday (2nd March) from 3pm to 6pm. House private on Thursday morning please.

Removal on Thursday (3rd March) at 9:40am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Ardee arriving for 10 o'clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May she rest in peace