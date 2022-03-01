Search

01 Mar 2022

Louth motorist among 123 found speeding so far on National Slow Down Day

National Slow Down Day

Louth motorist among 123 found speeding so far on National Slow Down Day

Louth motorist among 123 found speeding so far on National Slow Down Day

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

01 Mar 2022 12:08 PM

A vehicle driven by a Louth motorist was among 123 vehicles found to be travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit during the first two hours of National Slow Down Day, taking place today.

An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 24,922 vehicles and detected 123 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

The motorist in Louth was found to be travelling at 105km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R178 Carrickmacross Road, at Redbog Carrickmacross, Louth.

Other examples of motorists, Gardaí say were putting themselves and others at risk this morning, include:

• 89km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Skehard Road Cork Cork
• 78km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N6 Baile An Phoill Gaillimh Gaillimh
• 77km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N72 Fossa Killarney Kerry
• 69km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N15 Ballinphull Cliffoney Sligo
• 130km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Tymon North Dublin24 Dublin
• 78km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N63 Mountbellew Demesne Mountbellew Galway
• 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R118 Rock Road Dublin4 Dublin
• 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Arden Road Tullamore Offaly
• 71km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N21 Croagh Rathkeale Limerick
• 118km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M8 Riverstown Glanmire Cork
• 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the Drogheda Road Gormanstown Meath
• 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Ballinacurra (Weston) Limerick Limerick

 
An Garda Síochána says it continues to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media