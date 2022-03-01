Louth motorist among 123 found speeding so far on National Slow Down Day

A vehicle driven by a Louth motorist was among 123 vehicles found to be travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit during the first two hours of National Slow Down Day, taking place today.

An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 24,922 vehicles and detected 123 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

The motorist in Louth was found to be travelling at 105km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R178 Carrickmacross Road, at Redbog Carrickmacross, Louth.

Other examples of motorists, Gardaí say were putting themselves and others at risk this morning, include:

• 89km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Skehard Road Cork Cork

• 78km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N6 Baile An Phoill Gaillimh Gaillimh

• 77km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N72 Fossa Killarney Kerry

• 69km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N15 Ballinphull Cliffoney Sligo

• 130km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Tymon North Dublin24 Dublin

• 78km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N63 Mountbellew Demesne Mountbellew Galway

• 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R118 Rock Road Dublin4 Dublin

• 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Arden Road Tullamore Offaly

• 71km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N21 Croagh Rathkeale Limerick

• 118km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M8 Riverstown Glanmire Cork

• 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the Drogheda Road Gormanstown Meath

• 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Ballinacurra (Weston) Limerick Limerick



An Garda Síochána says it continues to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.