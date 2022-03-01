Search

01 Mar 2022

€2 Lotto flutter transformed into €7,600 profit in Louth

Four Lucky Numbers Lands Stunning Windfall

€2 Lotto flutter transformed into €7,600 profit in Louth

01 Mar 2022 3:00 PM

There was an extremely happy customer in Co. Louth on Saturday evening following their amazing Irish Lotto win that defied the mammoth odds of 3,800/1.

The anonymous punter placed a €2 accumulator in their local BoyleSports shop and filled out the Irish Lotto Plus 2 slip, picking four numbers to come out of the seven including the bonus ball.

They needed 15, 23, 28 and 36 to roll out of the machine and when they did, the tasty windfall was triggered meaning the celebrations could begin.

Once the customer discovered the big win, they were able to exchange their betslip and see their €2 bet transform into a smashing amount of €7,602 in a matter of minutes.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: 

“Massive congratulations to our Louth customer who transformed some loose change into a wonderful €7,600 profit. We wish them the very best of luck with their winnings and happy spending.”

