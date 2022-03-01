Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 1 March 2022
The death has occurred of Esther Cooney (née O'Neill) of Cedarwood Park, Dundalk, Louth
Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes, Hospital on 28 February 2022. Esther beloved wife of the late Michael, dear mother of Margaret, Ann, Thomas. Michael, Bernadette, Gerry, Patrick, Eibhlin, Tina, Nigel, Diane and Mark.
Esther will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Jim Duffy, Aidan Mc Kenna, Kevin Nolan, Geoff Mc Keown, Jim Stobart and Robbie Burns, daughters-in-law Diana, Brónagh, Susan and Angie, Marks partner Teresa, brother Tom, sisters Breda, Margaret and Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning by foot to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 0429334283.
May she rest in peace
The death has occurred of Lisa McNally (née Reenan) of Cherryvale, Bay Estate, Dundalk, Louth
Suddenly, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 19 February 2022. Lisa, daughter of Tommy and the late Dympna, loving wife of Anthony, devoted mother of Mark, Gary, Ross and Tony, dear granny of Noah, and sister of Annmarie, Rosemary, Brian, Fiona, Thomas and the late Glen.
Lisa will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, sons, grandson, father, brothers, sisters, Mark’s partner Maxine, Gary’s partner Jade, Ross' partner Ava, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm on Friday 4 March. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.
All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.
May she rest in peace
