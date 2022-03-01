Today's weather in Louth

Weather in Louth
A cold and frosty start this morning but any frost and ice will clear to leave a dry and bright day with long spells of sunshine.
Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate easterly winds.
It will become cloudy tonight with patchy drizzle gradually spreading from the south.
Lowest temperatures of 0 to +3 degrees generally, with a touch of frost possible.
Temperatures will rise as the night goes on in a light to moderate easterly breeze.
