Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 28 February 2022

The death has occurred of Brigid Callan (née Dunne) of Philipstown, Dunleer, Louth/ Carnaross, Meath

Peacefully in her 86th year at the Louth County Hospital, after a short illness. Brigid predeceased by her husband Alo, sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Pat and Alo, daughters Triona (Gosling) and Philomena (Matthews), brothers Richie, Kit and Martin, sisters Maria, Kitty, Anne, Agatha and Dolores, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday 28 February from 2pm-8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:30am to the Church of St Kevin Philipstown (A92 FP27) for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eileen Duffy (née O'Hare) of Wynne's Terrace, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents Bernard and Eileen, husband Jim, sister Carmel and brother Seán.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters Geraldine and Lucy, son Damien, son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren Lauren, Gerard, Christopher, Jamie, Kellie and Sabrina, great-granddaughter Ruby, brother Brian, sister-in-law Betty, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, from 2pm-6pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.40am, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The family would like to record their heartfelt appreciation for the tender care shown to Eileen while she resided at Dealgan House and extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff for their thoughtfulness and friendship to Eileen her family.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Joseph Marks of Rathcor, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, at home. Son of the late Annie and Tom and brother of Mena (McFadden) and the late James, Ginny, Tommy, Josephine, Harry, Kathleen and Wee Kathleen. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sister, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kay Francey (née Ogle) of Leeds and formerly St. Nicholas' Avenue, Dundalk, Louth

Unexpectedly, at St. James' University (Jimmy's) Hospital, Leeds. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Moira (Marian Park), brother Jimmy, sister Briege Farrell and father-in-law Billy.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband Tom, son David, daughter Stephanie, stepson Daniel, stepdaughter Tammy, granddaughters Rebecca, Brooke, Teagan, Hannah, Sophie, Lola and Madeleine, daughter-in-law Christine, sisters Mary and Ann, brothers John, Robert, Brendan and Neil, mother-in-law Susie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Geraldine Rogers of Manchester, England and formerly of Marian Park, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, at her residence on 5 February 2022. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary-Theresa (née Preston), brothers Francis, John and Joseph, sister Marion, She will be sadly missed by her loving sons Colm, Jamie and Kai, brothers Gerard and Paul, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, friends in Manchester and her home town of Dundalk.

Funeral will take place in Manchester.

Remembrance Mass for Geraldine will take place in The Church of The Holy Redeemer Dundalk on Sunday 6 March 2022 at 11.30am.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Grace Vallely-Matthews (née Sheils) of St. Mary's Fairgreen, Dundalk, Louth



On Friday 25 February 2022, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husbands John Vallely and Nicky Matthews, son Enda, daughter Adrienne, brother John, sister Meta Mc Keown, sister in-law Abbie, son in-law Declan Mc Loughlin.

Grace will be sadly missed with love by her daughters Grainne, Mary and Orla, sons Mel, Stephen and Pearse, sons in-law Damien Higgins and Fran Hollywood, daughters in-law Martina and Stephine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her residence on Monday afternoon at 12.40pm driving to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

House strictly private by family request.

May she rest in peace









