Today's weather in Louth

Weather in Louth
Quite cloudy with some patchy light rain and drizzle to start today.
Becoming dry for a time but outbreaks of rain will spread from the south again later this morning.
Many northern parts of the province will stay dry though and the rain will clear eastwards by evening, with drier weather and sunny spells following from the west.
Highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in mainly light southwest to west winds.
Cold, dry and clear tonight. Frost and icy patches will develop as temperatures fall to between -2 and +1 degrees in near calm conditions.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.