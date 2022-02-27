Today's weather in Louth

Rain will clear from the northeast and east on Sunday morning or early afternoon, leaving dry and bright weather with moderate southerly winds.
Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.
Later in the day cloud will build in from the west with it being wet and windy on Sunday night as outbreaks of rain moves eastwards across the country, accompanied by fresh to strong southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.
