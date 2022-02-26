Today's weather in Louth

Weather in Louth
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and windy with a little patchy drizzle, especially in southern parts.
A few brighter spells are possible too in the north.
Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with strong and gusty southerly winds.
On Saturday night and on Sunday morning, rain will move eastwards across the country followed by clear spells and scattered showers.
Fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds will moderate and veer northwesterly with the clearance of the rain.
Lowest temperatures of 1 to 7 degrees.
Ardee's Mens Team - Gerard, Tony, Daniel, David, Peter & Ronan which won the team Silver Medal at the 2022 Rás na hÉireann
