Search

26 Feb 2022

Louth councillor calls for return of in-person pre-planning meetings

Louth County Council February meeting

Louth councillor calls for return of in-person pre-planning meetings

Louth councillor calls for return of in-person pre-planning meetings

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 Feb 2022 8:00 PM

Louth councillor, Andrea McKevitt has called for the return of in-person pre-planning meetings with Louth County Council.

Cllr McKevitt raised the issue at the Louth County Council February meeting, and says that with Covid restrictions set to end, she believes they should return.

The Dundalk-Carlingford councillor says she feels that pre-planning meetings play a key role in the planning process for all parties concerned, particularly when it comes to one off rural housing. In a statement following the monthly meeting, Cllr McKevitt says she was assured that the situation would be reviewed on 28 February when all restrictions are set to end, and it was likely these meetings would resume in person, while the online option would also be utilised. 

She commented, "in the Cooley peninsula we are all too aware of the harsh implications strictly imposed on the north Louth area upon the adoption of the County Development Plan, so it is important that every person seeking to build a one-off rural house is given the opportunity to engage fully in planning process, therefore this step in my eyes is necessary.’’

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media