Louth councillor calls for return of in-person pre-planning meetings
Louth councillor, Andrea McKevitt has called for the return of in-person pre-planning meetings with Louth County Council.
Cllr McKevitt raised the issue at the Louth County Council February meeting, and says that with Covid restrictions set to end, she believes they should return.
The Dundalk-Carlingford councillor says she feels that pre-planning meetings play a key role in the planning process for all parties concerned, particularly when it comes to one off rural housing. In a statement following the monthly meeting, Cllr McKevitt says she was assured that the situation would be reviewed on 28 February when all restrictions are set to end, and it was likely these meetings would resume in person, while the online option would also be utilised.
She commented, "in the Cooley peninsula we are all too aware of the harsh implications strictly imposed on the north Louth area upon the adoption of the County Development Plan, so it is important that every person seeking to build a one-off rural house is given the opportunity to engage fully in planning process, therefore this step in my eyes is necessary.’’
