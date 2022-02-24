Louth councillor puts forward idea of cross border Greenway Ranger

Louth councillor, Antóin Watters put forward the idea of creating the role of a cross border Greenway Ranger, to patrol and maintain the current greenways in north Louth and additions to the greenway when they are complete.

At the Louth County Council February meeting, Cllr Watters said that with plans beginning for a greenway running from Templetown to Dundalk, there would soon be a greenway running from Newry to Dundalk, which he said is very welcome.

He added that ”everyday I would have issues relating to the greenway”, in terms of its maintenance and upkeep, and following the mention at a cross border meeting of the possibility of looking at a Greenway Ranger, he would look to bringing a motion forward on it at the March monthly meeting.

Cllr Watters suggested that perhaps with the use of an electric vehicle, a ranger could patrol the greenway and take charge of their upkeep and maintenance and any issues that would arise. He asked if the local authority would make contact with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council to look into the matter.

In response, Chief Executive Joan Martin said that they could certainly look into the matter but her "ability to employ additional staff is very constrained at the moment" and there were a lot of other areas where the executive would prefer to see additional staff, if she had money to pay for them.

She added however, that she would take note of it and talk to Newry, Mourne and Down District Council on the matter.