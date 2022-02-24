Search

24 Feb 2022

Louth councillor puts forward idea of cross border Greenway Ranger

Louth County Council February meeting

Louth councillor puts forward idea of cross border Greenway Ranger

Louth councillor moods idea of cross border Greenway Ranger

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

24 Feb 2022 10:30 PM

Louth councillor, Antóin Watters put forward the idea of creating the role of a cross border Greenway Ranger, to patrol and maintain the current greenways in north Louth and additions to the greenway when they are complete.

At the Louth County Council February meeting, Cllr Watters said that with plans beginning for a greenway running from Templetown to Dundalk, there would soon be a greenway running from Newry to Dundalk, which he said is very welcome.

He added that ”everyday I would have issues relating to the greenway”, in terms of its maintenance and upkeep, and following the mention at a cross border meeting of the possibility of looking at a Greenway Ranger, he would look to bringing a motion forward on it at the March monthly meeting.

Cllr Watters suggested that perhaps with the use of an electric vehicle, a ranger could patrol the greenway and take charge of their upkeep and maintenance and any issues that would arise. He asked if the local authority would make contact with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council to look into the matter.

In response, Chief Executive Joan Martin said that they could certainly look into the matter but her "ability to employ additional staff is very constrained at the moment" and there were a lot of other areas where the executive would prefer to see additional staff, if she had money to pay for them.
She added however, that she would take note of it and talk to Newry, Mourne and Down District Council on the matter.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media