Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 23 February 2022

The death has occurred of Noel Mackin of Castle Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Tuesday 22 February 2022, peacefully in the love and tender care of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Predeceased by his loving wife Maureen (née Cassidy), parents James and Annie, brothers Joseph, Pat, Eddie and Jim, sisters Lilly, Kathleen and Margaret.

He will be sadly missed with love by his sons and daughter Peadar, Verona, Jimmy, Anthony and Gearóid, brothers Benny and Gerard, sister Philomena Hand, son in-law Michéal, daughters in-law Breda, Mary, Michelle and Helen his adored grandchildren, sisters in-law Laurda and Maureen, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence Castle Road Wednesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to St. Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

House private for family only on Thursday morning by request.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Danny Conachy of Pollbrock, Stabannon, Castlebellingham, Co.Louth

On 22 February 2022, suddenly at his home.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of May McKenna of Derry City, Derry / Dunleer, Louth



On 20 February 2022, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. May, (late of Beechway House), loving mother of the late Bernadette, beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget, loving sister of Joe and the late Peter, dear sister-in-law to May and Marie, a devoted aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt.

Funeral leaving her niece Theresa’s home, 5 O’Dolan Terrace, Ardee on Thursday 24, to St. Brigid’s Church Dunleer for requiem mass at 2:00 p.m. Interment afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery, Dunleer.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Terence (Terry) O'Hanlon of Carlingford and formerly Greenore, Co.Louth



Suddenly. Predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth and his sister Betty O'Connor.

Very deeply regretted by his brothers James and Sean, sisters Marietta Campbell, Teresa Woods, Rosaleen Boyle, Evelyn O'Hanlon, Joan Bibler and Bridie Maguire. Also by his wife Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in Lieu if desired to the RNLI.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tommie Smith of Hilltop Terrace, Ardee, Louth



On 22 February 2022, peacefully at Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home, Ardee, Co. Louth. Predeceased by his wife Mary, daughter Joyce, son Thomas, grandson Donnacha, brother Joe, sisters Eileen, Tina and Noleen.

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Teresa, Annette, Irene and Geraldine, sons Joe and John, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Lee, Iain, Colm, Aoife, Connell, Mitchell, Heather, Grace, Jack, Maddison, Adam, Fionn and Roisin, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Tommie will repose at his home on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. House strictly private at all other times. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Burial afterwards in Old St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardee

May he rest in peace



