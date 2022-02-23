Today's weather in Louth

Sunny spells and scattered blustery showers will occur early Wednesday.
By mid-afternoon, a band of rain will move down from the north, gradually extending to other areas later, turning heavy at times.
Rather windy with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds.
Early afternoon temperatures will range 8 to 10 degrees.
Feeling raw tonight with brisk westerly winds feeding in some wintry showers.
Chance of isolated thunderstorms too.
Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees; feeling even colder owing to an added wind chill factor. Some frost and ice will set in also, especially in sheltered areas.
