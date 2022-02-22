Ardee Concert Band to hold Annual General Meeting

Ardee Concert Band Ostend Belgium June 2019
The Annual General Meeting AGM of Ardee Concert Band will take place in The Bohemian Centre Band room on Monday 28th February 2022 at 8:00pm.
All welcome, especially all members, and parents of u-18s are asked to attend.
