22 Feb 2022

Cllr Sheridan questions Dundalk-Carrickmacross road upgrade

The project to upgrade the R178 road received funding of €100,000 for 2022

Reporter:

Jason Newman

22 Feb 2022 1:30 PM

Louth Councillor John Sheridan has questioned what actions are taking place to progress the Dundalk to Cavan strategic road route via Carrickmacross. 

The project to upgrade the R178 road received funding of €100,000 for 2022 in an announcement from the Department of Transport this week.

In a statement issued to the Democrat Councillor Sheridan said:

“Obviously, I welcome this funding, any funding is most welcome. 

“We all know the twists and turns of the R178 particularly between Dundalk and Carrickmacross. 

“It has had upgrades in the past, but there’s a lot more to do. 

“In Louth, we have been informed that at present funding will be for a survey of the greatest collision risk areas. 

“I note however that neither Cavan or Monaghan have received any funding this year for the project. 

“So at this week's Louth County Council meeting, I asked director of services Frank Pentony for an update and how realistic it would be that works would take place on the road. 

“The Director committed to me that he will review the funding and come back with information on it to me.

“Separately I welcome €35000 for safety works at Lannat cross, Killanny. 

“The junction was substantially rebuilt in late 2020 and I welcome this funding to continue to enhance this junction.”

Local News

