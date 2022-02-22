Today's weather in Louth

Weather forecast for Louth
A wet and windy start but rain will quickly clear eastwards.
Scattered showers and sunny spells will follow but it will become much drier in the evening as those blustery westerly winds and showers gradually ease.
A chilly day but afternoon temperatures will reach 8 to 10 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly dry with long clear spells early on but cloud will start to build from the west later.
Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees, with a touch of frost possible, but temperatures will increase after midnight as southwest winds strengthen and cloud builds.
