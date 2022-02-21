Irish Rail working on hourly Dublin to Belfast train and improved journey times, Dundalk TD is told

Irish Rail is working on adding more trains to the Enterprise service to run hourly trains at peak times, as well as working towards a journey time of 90 minutes between Dublin and Belfast.

In addition, head of Irish Rail, Jim Meade, responding to Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú, admitted there is no timeline on the introduction of a two or three day week rail ticket for workers who are only in the office part of the week.

The Sinn Féin TD is a member of the Oireachtas Transport Committee and on Thursday, asked the Irish Rail boss about plans for an hourly train service between Dublin and Belfast.

It had been indicated previously that it would be 2027 before the hourly service is running, but Mr Meade told Deputy Ó Murchú last week that Irish Rail are working with Translink in the North to acquire additional fleet with a view to having an extra train based in each city so that hourly services could be run at peak morning and evening times.

Mr Meade said:

“There is a requirement to get people into Dublin earlier in the morning and get them home in the evening.

“We should be able to have this hourly peak service on from the back end of next year, with a view to having a full hourly service by 2026 or 2027.

‘We are also targeting a 90-minute journey time.

“We are still working out the details of the new fleet and whether we electrify the line, what propulsion would be used, and we need to be looking at other options that aren’t diesel.

“The SEUPB funding is not in place yet, but the two companies are funding some research into the specifications of the fleet so we won’t lose time on it.”

The news on the partial week rail ticket was not as good, however.

Deputy Ó Murchú said the National Transport Authority (NTA) had been at the committee previously and had discussed the possibility of a ‘flexi-ticket’ but there were ‘technical difficulties’.

The Louth TD asked that any and all options are explored, even on an interim basis, to get this up and running for commuters.

He said:

“Even if we have to go back to prehistoric times where people’s tickets are manually punched, we need to be doing whatever it takes’.

Mr Meade said that while the NTA were ‘working hard’ on the issue, difficulties remained in sorting the ‘technical, revenue and taxation aspects’ but there was no timeline at this point as to when it would be done.