18 Feb 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 18 February 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 18 February 2022

Donard McCabe

18 Feb 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Michael McGeown of Fane Lodge, Lurgangreen, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on 17 February 2022. Michael beloved husband of Margaret née Prendergast, dear father of Edward, Olivia, John, Margaret, Michael and Seamus, devoted grandad of Gerard, Timothy, Paul, Michael, Sean, Michelle, Finola, Mark, Niamh, Sarah, Riordan, and Niall and great grandad of Patrick, Ronan, Lily, Evelina and Noah, and brother of Sadie Duffy and the late May Casey, Rose Belton, Joe.

Michael will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandad, sister, son-in-law Peter Wassum, daughters-in-law Bernadette, Mary, Corina, and Eleanor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 1pm until 5pm on Saturday. House private at all other times. Removal on Sunday afternoon to St Fursey’s Church Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 2pm. Followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Imelda Farrell (née Gilbert) of Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth / Balbriggan, Dublin

Suddenly, at her home. Late of Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Co. Louth and formerly of Pinewood, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin.

Deeply regretted by Kevin, Lisa, Wayne, Andrew, Ian and Jordan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Desmond and Seán, her sister Catherine, extended family and friends.

A Funeral Service will take place in Dardistown Crematorium on Friday, 18th February, at 2pm.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Adrian Holden of Omeath, Louth and formerly of Howth, Co. Dublin

Peacefully on 16 February 2022 surrounded by his wife Geraldine and family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife of 53 years, his seven children, grandchildren and brothers and sisters. 

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Cremation will be streamed live from Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin on Monday at 12noon.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Alice Kirk (née Boyle) of Castletown Road, Dundalk, Louth, A91 K5W8

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Fra, parents Bernard and Kathleen and brothers Eddie and Brian.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters Gerard, Aidan, Fiona, Paula and Seán, daughters and sons-in-law Meta, Donna, Ollie, Maurice and Karen, grandchildren Stephanie, Jason, Aishling, CJ, Ben, Daniel, Aodhán, Conor, Eryn, Alannah, Orlaith, Rachel, Grace and Francis, sisters Mary and Bridie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 12 noon to 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10.40am, proceeding on foot to St. Nicholas’ Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Afterwards, the funeral cortege will proceed, driving, to St. Patrick’s Cemetery for burial. 

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Liam Walsh of Moorehall, Ardee, former Publican and formerly of Dublin.

On 16 February 2022. Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Liam, loving husband to Rose and dad to Myra, Carol and Liam. Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Owen and Shane, daughter-in-law Elicia, grandchildren Leeanne, Dara, Shauna, Andrew, Liam and Saoirse, great-granddaughter Ellie, Dara’s wife Inhye and Leeanne’s husband Hugh, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda on Saturday from 4pm until 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, with burial afterwards in Newtowncross Lawns Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

