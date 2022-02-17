Louth County Council prepare for Storm Eunice
Louth County Council are making final preparations today for the approaching Storm Eunice, set to hit Louth in the early hours of tomorrow.
The Louth County Council Severe Weather Assessment Team met today to assess the situation, with preparations being made across the county.
ABOVE: In preparation for storm Eunice, flood defences has been put in place at Blackrock
The Council is advising people to stay tuned to its social media channels for updates on the situation.
Louth County Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team met today to assess the situation as #StormEunice approaches. Preparations are currently underway throughout the county. For updates see LCC’s twitter feed @Louthcoco #LCC pic.twitter.com/ODNK1KRR3t— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) February 17, 2022
