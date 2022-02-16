Search

16 Feb 2022

Disposable incomes in Louth remain below State average

CSO County Incomes and Regional GDP

Disposable incomes in Louth remain below State average

Disposable incomes in Louth remain below State average

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

16 Feb 2022 2:30 PM

The average disposable incomes of people in Louth in 2019 was over €1,700 lower than the State average, with estimates for 2020 incomes showing just a small improvement, according to Central Statistics Office figures, released today.

The CSO today released its County Incomes and Regional GDP figures for 2019, which includes estimates for 2020. The average disposable income for Louth in 2019 was €20,314 per person, €1,718 lower than the State average of €22,032.

It represents an increase of €304 on the average income in 2018 of €20,010, but an increased gap between the State average and the Louth average. In 2018, the State average was €21,153, meaning the Louth average was €1,143 lower than the State average.

Estimates for 2020 also show an increased gap between Louth and the State. The average disposable income per person in Louth in 2020 was €21,739, compared to the State average of €23,615, representing a difference of €1,876.

The CSO acknowledges that the county figures involve some uncertainty, they do provide a useful indication of the degree of variability at county level. Dublin, Limerick, Kildare and Cork, in that order it says, are the only counties where per capita disposable income exceeded the state average in 2019.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media