Disposable incomes in Louth remain below State average

The average disposable incomes of people in Louth in 2019 was over €1,700 lower than the State average, with estimates for 2020 incomes showing just a small improvement, according to Central Statistics Office figures, released today.

The CSO today released its County Incomes and Regional GDP figures for 2019, which includes estimates for 2020. The average disposable income for Louth in 2019 was €20,314 per person, €1,718 lower than the State average of €22,032.

It represents an increase of €304 on the average income in 2018 of €20,010, but an increased gap between the State average and the Louth average. In 2018, the State average was €21,153, meaning the Louth average was €1,143 lower than the State average.

Estimates for 2020 also show an increased gap between Louth and the State. The average disposable income per person in Louth in 2020 was €21,739, compared to the State average of €23,615, representing a difference of €1,876.

The CSO acknowledges that the county figures involve some uncertainty, they do provide a useful indication of the degree of variability at county level. Dublin, Limerick, Kildare and Cork, in that order it says, are the only counties where per capita disposable income exceeded the state average in 2019.