16 Feb 2022

Works planned at Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk

Planning lodged with Louth County Council

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

16 Feb 2022 2:01 PM

A planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council this week, seeking permission for works at the Great Northern Distillery on the Carrick Road in Dundalk.

Great Northern Distillery has applied for permission for three new windows at first floor level on the front (south) elevation of the Main Distillery Building and all associated site development works.

The Great Northern Distillery sits on the site of the old Harp Lager Brewery which includes a Protected Structure - NIAH Reg. Ref. No. 13707075. The protected structure is the detached five-bay two-storey with attic brick brewery building, dated 1897, that faces onto the Carrick Road. 

The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage says it is of importance for its associations with the Harp Brewery. 

A decision is due on the application by 11 April, with submissions due by 21 March 2022.

