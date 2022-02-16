Search

16 Feb 2022

Today's weather in Louth as yellow wind warning issued

Reporter:

Jason Newman

16 Feb 2022 9:53 AM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Becoming very windy today.

A Yellow wind warning has been issued for the whole country Valid: 12:00 Wednesday 16/02/2022 to 12:00 Thursday.

Largely dry at first this morning with just a little light rain and drizzle.

Showery outbreaks of heavy rain will move in from the west through the morning bringing a risk of spot flooding.

West to southwest winds will increase strong and very gusty.

Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, possibly reaching 15 degrees, but turning cooler as the rain clears to blustery showers.

Continuing very windy tonight but winds will start to ease towards morning.

Scattered blustery showers will persist through the night.

Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees, coldest in the early morning.

