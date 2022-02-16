Young people in Louth advised of 35,000 inter-rail passes 'up for grabs'

The EU are set to make a 35,000 free inter-rail travel passes to young people this April, to help them travel around Europe in an initiative called DiscoverEU.

DiscoverEU is an initiative of the European Union giving 18-year-olds the opportunity to travel around Europe. By travelling mainly by rail (there are exceptions to allow those living on islands or in remote areas to take part), young people discover Europe’ landscapes and its endless variety of cities and towns.

This journey also gives them the chance to meet like-minded travellers, become more independent and confident as well as explore their EU identity. Young people can apply during the two application rounds taking place each year and the European Union awards the selected ones with a travel pass.

Louth MEP, Colm Markey, shared the news on his social media channels yesterday that the EU are planning to launch the next round of Discover EU applications in April of this year.

Learn more about the DiscoverEU initiative as well as how and when to apply for passes here.