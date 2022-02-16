Young people in Louth advised of 35,000 inter-rail passes 'up for grabs'
The EU are set to make a 35,000 free inter-rail travel passes to young people this April, to help them travel around Europe in an initiative called DiscoverEU.
DiscoverEU is an initiative of the European Union giving 18-year-olds the opportunity to travel around Europe. By travelling mainly by rail (there are exceptions to allow those living on islands or in remote areas to take part), young people discover Europe’ landscapes and its endless variety of cities and towns.
This journey also gives them the chance to meet like-minded travellers, become more independent and confident as well as explore their EU identity. Young people can apply during the two application rounds taking place each year and the European Union awards the selected ones with a travel pass.
Louth MEP, Colm Markey, shared the news on his social media channels yesterday that the EU are planning to launch the next round of Discover EU applications in April of this year.
Learn more about the DiscoverEU initiative as well as how and when to apply for passes here.
35,000 inter-railing passes up for grabs this April! #EuropeanYearOfYouth https://t.co/wMZeNFWGtv— Colm Markey MEP (@ColmMarkey) February 15, 2022
Louth County Council Housing Team with partners from Clúid Housing at Dúiche Roden last week (pic: Louth County Council)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.