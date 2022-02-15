€9.4m announced for road projects in Louth

€9.4 million for regional and local roads projects in County Louth for 2022 has just been announced by the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan.

Sharing the news today, Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd said that among the projects to receive the funding, "€240k has been announced for projects in the Ramparts Dundalk and the R177 Fairgreen Road under the Climate Change Adaptation Scheme."

“There are also some very important road safety improvement measures confirmed for 2022 funding including €35k for the Killany (Lanat) Cross, €20k for Dromiskin Village and €17k for Termonfeckin Safety Road Improvements to name but a few", he added.

Deputy O’Dowd said “The Minister for Transport has confirmed the 2022 allocations today which will see a number of key local projects take shape, we have confirmation that €800k is available for the long awaited Obelisk Bridge Works and €1.5m is available for the Bettystown to Laytown Link Rd in 2022.

“This is a major announcement in terms of the future proofing our existing road network, we have also seen the benefit of the new climate adaptation funding over the last year with works in Ship Street and Sarah Gibneys lane completed recently to great effect.

Deputy O’Dowd concluded “Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan has also confirmed that these grants supplement local authorities’ own resources expenditure on regional and local road projects and do not represent the total investment in regional and local roads for this.