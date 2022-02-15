Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 15 February 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 15 January 2022
The death has occurred of Owen Corrigan of Mount Hamilton, Ardee Road, Dundalk
Suddenly at home surrounded by his family on 14 February 2022. Owen much loved husband of the late Sheelagh (née Scullion), loving father of Adrian, Lisa and Paula, and loving brother of Noel, sister Eileen and late brother Paddy, sisters Bernie and Kitty and beloved late niece Fiona and extended family. Owen will be sadly missed by his son, daughters, grandchildren, brother, sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements later.
May he rest in peace
The death has occurred of Ken Walsh of Dunmahon House, Dundalk, Louth
Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 13 February 2022. Ken, son of the late Tom and Sheila, loving father of Sheila and Denise, dear brother of Jean, Tom, Katie and the late Shane. Ken will be sadly missed by his heartbroken daughters, brother, sisters, brother-in-law Padraic, sisters-in-law Martha and Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, A91 XW66 from 4pm until 7pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday Morning from his home, to St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.
House strictly private.
May he rest in peace
