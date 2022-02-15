Search

15 Feb 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 15 February 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 15 January 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 15 January 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

15 Feb 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Owen Corrigan of Mount Hamilton, Ardee Road, Dundalk

Suddenly at home surrounded by his family on 14 February 2022. Owen much loved husband of the late Sheelagh (née Scullion), loving father of Adrian, Lisa and Paula, and loving brother of Noel, sister Eileen and late brother Paddy, sisters Bernie and Kitty and beloved late niece Fiona and extended family. Owen will be sadly missed by his son, daughters, grandchildren, brother, sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ken Walsh of Dunmahon House, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 13 February 2022. Ken, son of the late Tom and Sheila, loving father of Sheila and Denise, dear brother of Jean, Tom, Katie and the late Shane. Ken will be sadly missed by his heartbroken daughters, brother, sisters, brother-in-law Padraic, sisters-in-law Martha and Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, A91 XW66 from 4pm until 7pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday Morning from his home, to St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. 

House strictly private.

May he rest in peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media