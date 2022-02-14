Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 14 February 2022

The death has occurred of Noel Cronin of Hazelwood Avenue, Bay Estate Dundalk and formerly of Togher, Co Cork

Sunday 13th February 2022. Peacefully surrounded by his family at Beaumont Hospital Dublin. Beloved husband of Margaret and dear dad of Keith and Olivia. Predeceased by his dad Paul, mother and father in-law Joan and Ollie Agnew.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, brothers Jimmy, Brian and Ken, sisters Deborah and their mother Noreen, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, Olivia's partner Conal, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Arturs Neilands of Greenacres, Dundalk, Co Louth and formerly of Jelgava, Latvia

On 12 February 2022, unexpectedly at Beaumont Hospital Dublin. Beloved husband of Benita and loving dad of Anastasita and Eleonora.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, mum Valentina, brother Ivars, sister in-law Anita, mother in-law Venita, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends in Dundalk and his home country of Latvia.



Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Liam Clarke of Dowdallshill, Newry Road and formerly of Quay Street, Dundalk, Louth



On Saturday 12 February 2022, peacefully in the love and tender care of The Louth Co. Hospital. Beloved husband of Cora (née Fox).

Predeceased by his dad Tom and sister Mary. Liam will be sadly missed with love by his wife, mum Alice (née Coyle), brothers Thomas, Michael, Robert and James, sisters Alice O'Reilly and Isabel Hoey. aunt Mary Coyle, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Dowdallshill from Monday 4pm to 8pm with house strictly private at all other times. Removal on Tuesday afternoon driving to Tom Clarke's corner for 1.40pm the proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in St. Fursey's Cemetery Haggardstown.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Teresa Reilly (née Dullaghan) of Áth Leathan, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Friday 11 February 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Willie and son Liam.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Evelyn, Barbara, Darina and Paula, brother Bertie, sons in-law Pat Kerley and Eamon Mullen, her adored grand-children Órla, Liam, Alanna, Charlie and Andrew, brother in-law Peter, sisters in-law Ita and Anne, Gavin and all her nephews and nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Avenue Road from 4pm to 8pm Sunday and Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May she rest in peace



