Today's weather in Louth

Weather forecast for Louth
Some uncertainty in the forecast for Sunday but it looks like outbreaks of rain will move up over the country with some heavy bursts in places.
The rain looks set to clear northwards in the evening with scattered showers to follow.
Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with moderate north to northwesterly winds.
Rain gradually clearing overnight with clear spells developing and scattered showers, mainly along Atlantic coasts, with a chance of the odd sleet shower.
Lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees, in moderate northwest winds.
