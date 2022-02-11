Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 11 February 2022
The death has occurred of Gavin Morris of Kiel, Germany and Cooley, Co. Louth
Suddenly in Kiel on 25 January 2022. Gavin much loved son of John and Carole Markey, dear brother of Shane and Michelle and loving boyfriend of Leoine. Gavin will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brother, sister, girlfriend, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Funeral Mass on Saturday 12 February at 11am in St James Church Grange. Followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.
House strictly private.
All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.
Family flowers only donations to https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/donations
May he rest in peace
