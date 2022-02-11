Today's weather in Louth

Weather forecast for Louth
A cold, dry and frosty start this morning with some icy stretches, leading to hazardous conditions.
Some sunshine early in the day but cloud will increase from the west in the afternoon bringing outbreaks of rain, which will spread across the province towards evening in freshening southwest wind.
Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.
Windy overnight with widespread rain and strong and gusty southerly winds, and gales along coasts.
Temperatures overnight of between 6 or 7 degrees.
