Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 10 February 2022

The death has occurred of Tommy Hanratty of 65 Castletown Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home, in the care of his loving family. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Kathleen and dear brother of Anna and the late Frank (Peter), Andy, Kathleen, Patsy and Maggie. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sister, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon -8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday at 12.30pm, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Fr Paddy Larkin PE former Parish Priest of Lordship and Ballymascanlon, Co. Louth, and formerly of Lissan and Magherafelt, Co. Derry



Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, after being wonderfully cared for by the staff of Carlingford Nursing Home on 9 February 2022. Fr Paddy, much loved son of the late Patrick and Catherine, dear brother of Fr Seán, Colm, Róisín and the late Fr. Aidan, brother-in-law of John, sister-in-law Orlagh and beloved uncle of Órla, Eimear, Nuala, John Patrick, Aoife, Niamh, Keavy, Iseult, Donal and Meave.

Deeply regretted by his brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Cardinal Sean Brady, Bishop Michael Router, the Priests of the Archdiocese of Armagh, parishioners and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, Dundalk A91 XW66, from 5pm until 7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday to St Mary’s Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Teresa McCabe of Dromin, Dunleer, Co. Louth



Peacefully in her 92nd year on 9 February 2022 in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. Teresa, daughter of the late Tomas and Margaret McCabe.

Predeceased by her brother Nicholas and sister May. Deeply regretted by her sisters Margaret, Sheelah Kellett (Foxrock, Dublin), brother in law David, nephews, nieces, in laws, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Friday 11th February. House strictly private at all other times. Removal on Saturday morning to St Finian's Church, Dromin, arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Frank Murtagh of Annavackey, Hackballscross, Dundalk, Louth



On 8 February 2022 suddenly at his home. Devoted husband of Briege. Cherished father of Breda (Hughes), Gerard, Micheal, Colin & Lorraine (Mc Ardle).

Dear father in law of Padraic & Paddy, Zita & Niamh. Loving grandfather of Chloe, Naoise, Emmie, Karla, Leah, Jack snr, Nora-May & Jack jnr. Predeceased by his beloved parents Luke & May Murtagh RIP. Brother of Kevin, Luke, Trixie, Nan, Briege & Eileen.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters in law Betty White, Betty Cumiskey & the late Peg RIP, brothers in law Jim (London) Noel Begley, John Conlon, Kevin Murphy and the late Michael Hearty (Glassdrummond) Joey (America, late of Drogheda), Gene (Crossmaglen) Dennis (London) Sean (London) RIP. Enquiries to Mc Conville Funeral Directors Crossmaglen

Removal from Mc Convilles Funeral Home at 5pm on Wednesday evening to his late residence at Annavackey, Hackballscross A91 YN81. Wake on Thursday 11am - 9pm. Funeral on Friday 11th February leaving at 10.20am.

House strictly private On Friday arriving to The Church Of The Sacred Heart Shelagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace



