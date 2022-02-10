Today's weather in Louth

Weather in Louth
A cold start with some frost and ice.
There will be plenty of dry weather today with sunny spells, with just well scattered showers.
Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees, feeling raw in fresh and gusty northwest winds with added wind chill.
Tonight will be cold and mostly clear with a widespread sharp frost.
Showers will die out, becoming largely dry.
Rather calm too with northwest breezes easing light, and backing southerly overnight.
Lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees with a sharp frost setting in and some icy stretches forming.
Dundalk FC's newest defender Lewis Macari, who arrives at Oriel Park on a six month loan from Stoke City. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.